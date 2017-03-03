BMDYL President Aspirant denies Pilane funding

Former Chairperson of the Botswana Movement for Democracy, (BMD) Sidney Pilane’s name has resurfaced within the BMD’s structures leading to the Youth League congress in April.

Some members of the BMD have started to de-campaign Youth League Policy Director, Kagelelo Banks Kentse who is vying for the Youth League Presidency arguing that Pilane was sponsoring him to destabilise the BMD.

According to a source from within the party, some members feel that a faction known as “The Marshalls” that wants to unseat BMD President, Ndaba Gaolathe before the general elections in 2019, and replace him with Pilane was using Kentse.

Kentse however dismissed such arguments as false and baseless.

“I don’t need Pilane’s money, even our campaign does not need that much when it comes to funds. I am able to sponsor it from my pocket.” Kentse said.

Asked why he was being linked with Pilane he said that it was probably because of their association.

“My friends are friends to Pilane and I will not just end our relationship because of such unfounded accusations. I have principles,” he explained.

“If people were to recall I was of the idea that the manner in which Pilane was seeking to acquire the party’s membership was wrong. I never supported the idea of him contesting for Presidency, if he is interested in re-joining the party, he must join as an ordinary member.”

Concerning those who expressed strong sentiments against him using a picture of Ndaba in his campaign, Kentse said that it was preposterous that some would want to dictate who can use the party president’s picture and who cannot.

“We are all free to use his picture as long as we do not bring the president’s name into disrepute,” Kentse said.

Efforts to get a comment from Pilane failed as he was said to be outside the country.

However, the Youth League President, Phenyo Segokgo pointed out that they do not have a donation declaration policy and that members are not forced to declare who their sponsors are.

“With that it will be difficult to authenticate such allegations. At the moment I am not aware of people taking money from Pilane with the sole intention of winning elections in order to dislodge Gaolathe at the congress. As a party we need stability and it is in the interest of the party that Ndaba be retained as the President.”