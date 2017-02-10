BMD denies Ridge and Fisher link

North West District Chairperson for Botswana Movement for Democracy, (BMD) Isa Phoi has dismissed allegations doing rounds that the party was actively courting the former Member of Parliament for Maun West, Ronald Ridge and former Commander for Botswana Defence Force and ambassador of Botswana to Zimbabwe, Matshwenyego Fisher to represent them during the coming 2019 general elections.

In an interview with The Voice after the resignation of their Party representative, Kgosi Tawana Moremi, from the Umbrella for Democratic Change, (UDC) on Tuesday, Phoi said that although they saw the move coming, they have not started to recruit or open up for people to campaign for that position.

He dismissed news that the BMD, which has been allocated Maun West, was trying to bring Fisher and Ridge to their fold as a lie, “That’s a blatant lie; we have not gone to that stage of identifying or asking people with interest to come forward yet. Yes there are some who have shown interest but we cannot entertain them now because some would have to resign from their jobs.”

Phoi said that news that they were courting the two could be coming from desperate people who want to cause instability within the party.

“We were waiting for Moremi to have a meeting with us but unfortunately he took a decision to hand in his resignation letter before the meeting could happen. We will not rush into things because if we do, we could lose this constituency,” Phoi explained.

He further went on to say that a strong candidate was needed for Maun West in order for the UDC to retain the constituency.

“We cannot allow Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to have this constituency; otherwise Batawana will lose everything they have. We have to stand united and fight this corrupt government,” said Phoi.

Efforts to get hold of both Fisher and Ridge proved futile.

Tawana became a Member of Parliament after beating Reaboka Mbulawa of BDP in a hotly contested general election in 2014.