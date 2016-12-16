Blank Tape Levy stands at over P33 million

The blank tape levy charged on all imported and locally manufactured technical devices has accumulated more than P33 million this year.

All proceeds generated from the levy, which was established in 2008 by Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry go directly into the Technical Devices Fund (TDF) – an initiative set up to contribute towards developing the creative industry.

TDF is a form of funding available to anyone with a viable and original project that will help grow Botswana’s creative industry.

The fund can be accessed through the Companies and Intellectual Property Agency (CIPA) – a Parastatal under the Ministry of Trade and Industry – and is not considered a loan so does not have to be paid back.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, CIPA’s awareness and communication manager, Marietta Magashula, explained that applicants can request between P10, 000 and P1 million for a project that must take no longer than 36 months to implement.

According to Magashula the fund has no prioritised sectors.

However, she explained that successful project proposals must address issues such as capacity building, quality and diversity of the creative industries, as well as enhancing the public’s awareness of copyright matters.

“Projects should offer support for law enforcement initiatives and assist in anti-piracy campaigns.They should also contribute towards conserving Botswana culture within the creative works and help in any other area that develops the creative industries,” said Magashula.

“So far we have had three open calls since the establishment of the Fund. The first two funded projects in capacity building in music, drama, theatre, book publishing, film and television production video game software production,” she continued, adding that the first open call disbursed just over P3 million, with the second awarding a little over P11 million.

CIPA are expected to announce the recipients of the third call early next year.

Some of the schemes previously funded have aimed to preserve Botswana culture through creative works. A successful example of this is the Botswana Folk Guitar project, which documented the use of local guitar, resulting in the knowledge being preserved for future generations.

Other culture preserving projects include a book and documentary showcasing the life of legendary folk singer, Ratsie Setlhako. Another on-going venture intends to produce a comprehensive Setswana Reference Book documenting Setswana cultural practices and language.

“We also have an on-going project, building a craft market in Maun where artists will be able to sell their arts and crafts,” noted Magashula.

TDF has also been used to establish the Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS), which is a collective management society mandated to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of rights holders.

Magashula was keen to highlight the benefits Botswana can gain from cultivating an environment in which the creative industry can thrive.

“It is evident in more established economies that when creative industries are nurtured, they can contribute significantly to economic growth and job creation, as well as stimulating innovation and creativity in the country as a whole.

“It is CIPA’s goal to see these industries become competitive, both nationally and internationally, and contribute to the country’s economic growth and diversification,” she said.

The CIPA employee explained that the tariff is charged on the cost price of devices such as compact disks, computers, memory sticks, cameras, smartphones, scanners and photocopiers.

The tax on these items range from one to two per cent, with CD’s and DVD’s levied at the lower rate, whilst cell phones and cameras carry the higher levy.