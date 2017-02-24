Blackmail entertainment officially launches

With well over seven recording artists, a rapidly growing social media following of nearly 60, 000, BlackMail Entertainment (BME) is fast becoming the recording stable to reckon with.

“In life, one picks what they need to use to move forward, so be sure to choose well,” said Motivational Speaker and Founder of Mabaila Foundation, Tshepang Mabaila at the official launch of the stable in Gaborone at Elements Executive Accommodation recently.

Mabaila shared that Botswana has a lot of potential to diversify the economy through music.

He added that when an artist is serious he/she has to look the part by firstly dressing smart and aligning their actions to their dreams and plans.

“The best thing you could ever do for your career is to avoid drugs,” he cautioned.

“Botswana artists are not serious about their own branding and that is their downfall in most cases,” said the suit clad Mabaila who shared that he takes personal branding very serious.

Giving her address at the event, Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture Programs Manager Gabane-Mankgodi, Omphemetse Kaupa, applauded BME Founder and Musician Nqobizitha ‘JT Special Boy’ Ben for aiding to unearth local talent.

“RB1 used to have recording studios where artists would go and record their albums and since the program is not there anymore, it is humbling that a youth can create a movement such as this to help other youth,” she shared.

Kaupa reminded the audience that there are a lot of opportunities available to the youth and that they need to align themselves with.

She reminded JT Special Boy to not forget to sign females so that BlackMail Entertainment becomes inclusive.

Some of the artists with BME include the lanky Lerapo Wa Lehipi, sultry vocalist, Just Joe, feisty Kadre, Boy Steezy, Daniel swagger, King Bucks and Sister Red, the only lady at the moment.

BME was established in 2012 and was only registered in February 2016 thus the launch was also celebrating a one year anniversary.

The several genres produced at BME include Kwaito, Traditional, Splash, Hip-Hop and RnB.

They also employ poets as well as dancers and choreographers.