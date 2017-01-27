BITC donates school uniform

Botswana Investment Trade Centre (BITC) on Friday handed over 100 school uniforms to Setlhomo Memorial Primary School (SMPS) in Otse village.

As a non- profit making organisation, BITC has a robust Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Corporate Sponsorship Policy, which encourage employee volunteerism and participation in an effort to improve the lives of Batswana.

In its continuous effort to develop and assist Batswana across the country, BITC employees each participated in buying a complete school uniform including trousers, skirts, shirts, shoes, socks and ties for boys and girls for at least one student.

Others however bought for as many as three students.

Giving a keynote address, BITC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Letsebe Sejoe noted that he believes the beneficiaries will be happy and this will enable them to take their studies seriously and improve their academic performance.

Ealier on SMPS school head, Peggy Thebeyadira, raised a concern that her school which has 783 students last year performed poorly with 37 percent pass rate and also have challenges emanating from their proximity to facilities.

One of the beneficiaries, standard four pupil, Tebogo Keitsile said she was thankful as she will now come to school in uniform like fellow students.

Among other activities by (CSI) project, BITC assisted the youth in the form of donating a Guidance and Counselling Centre to Ikageng Secondary School in Metsimotlhabe and assisted children in Rakops by donating a playground and refurbishing the children’s ward at Rakops Primary Hospital.

BITC also donated beds, wardrobes, radios, sheets, blankets and clothes to the elderly in the North East District namely Makaleng, Matenge, Botalaote, Toteng and Masingwane.