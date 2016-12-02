Man disappears with his grandmother’s P70, 000 life-savings

They say that blood is thicker than water.

However, an old lady from Mogoditshane found out to her cost recently that this is not always the case – especially when money is involved.

On Monday morning, upset and betrayed, 60-year-old Marea Matong reported her grandson, Tshepo Matong, to the police after he disappeared with her life-savings, amounting to P70, 000.

Speaking to the Voice, the gullible granny explained that she had long been using Tshepo’s bank account to store her money before he vanished last month.

Distressed and in shock at the apparent cruel betrayal of her grandson, who she had taken into her home and looked after as a son since his mother’s death when he was just a young boy, the anxious old woman repeatedly stuffs snuff up her nose as she tries to calm her nerves and frustrations.

“I am in debt; he disappeared with every single penny I have been saving,” she says, struggling to regain her composure as the grim realisation that she will not be able to pay off her debts sinks in.

Revealing that she trusted her grandson completely, and never thought him capable of stealing from her, Marea said, “I treated him like my own child – for a month I have been searching for him with no luck.”

Marea further revealed her shock at discovering that Tshepo had secretly taken his clothes, blankets and shoes from the family house shortly before his disappearance.

“I recently asked him to make some payments through the account to a few people I owe, but he never honoured the agreement,” she continued animatedly.

Marea last saw her grandson on October 22.

She has since searched for him at his workplace, only to be told that Tshepo resigned about a month ago. Her repeated efforts to call him have gone unanswered, his cell-phone apparently out of coverage.

When contacted for a comment, Station Commander for Mogoditshane Police, Agreement Mapeu, confirmed the matter was being investigated, saying, “We are still to establish whether the money is still there or not. He could have disappeared, leaving the money inside the account.”