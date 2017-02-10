Ben Ten’s one Africa

Bernard Masene’s single One Africa has been receiving a lot of attention lately.

Known in music circles as Ben Ten, the Francistown based artists’ song featuring Arty and Python has been receiving massive airplay on both RB1 and RB2.

Produced and engineered by Nicholas ‘Emjoe’ Morupisi, the song is a fusion of local traditional music and dancehall, giving it a unique appeal.

The song was on heavy rotation last Friday on RB2 and on RB1 last Thursday.

This has given Ben Ten hope that he could finally find his breakthrough in 2017 through the help of both RB stations whose listenership are unmatched.

The song was composed and arranged by Ben Ten and recorded at Bon Fella Recordz.

Marketing, distribution and sleeve design by Garero Records and Garero Multimedia respectively.