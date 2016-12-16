BDF Commander dodges jail

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Commander, Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo, escaped jail by a whisker this evening after the Court Of Appeal (CoA) suspended an earlier warrant of arrest handed down by Justice Zein Kebonang.

The dramatic turn of events follows failure by Segokgo to reinstate dismissed BDF love couple, Lieutenant Thabang Tlhapisang and her boyfriend, Private Kazondu Cisqou Uariaua, as instructed by Justice Kebonang on November 18, 2016.

This evening attorney Othusitse Mbeha representing the couple, together with Matlhogonolo Phuthego for the BDF, agreed that the CoA should suspend a 30-day detention order granted by Kebonang pending an appeal on the merits of the current urgent application.”

The two parties also agreed for the reinstatement with immediate effect, of Tlhapisang and Uariaua, and that they should report to work on December 19 2016.

Kebonang had ruled that Segokgo was in contempt of court after failing to reinstate the BDF couple following a November 18, court order.

By late evening today the BDF commander filed an urgent application that was heard by Justice Lesetedi of the CoA.

In the court documents seen by The Voice, the BDF boss explained how the court had made the ruling of his arrest with immediate effect.

He also says that Justice Kebonang had ruled that he be arrested and detained immediately for a period of 30 days directing the police to carry out the order with immediate effect.

“It is clear therefore that the order has drastic consequences against me personally as I have to be treated like a convicted criminal and to be locked up in prison with immediate effect, for things I am alleged to have done in my capacity as the commander, Botswana Defence force.”

He continued: “I was further convicted without being given a hearing as I was only served at 0925 (this morning) but the court at that time had already set down to determine the matter.”

Lt Gen. Segokgo further argues that he did not violate any court order because he had previous meetings with the respondents on proposal for way forward.

He said that he met with them on November 19 2016, where they discussed amongst others that the first respondent, Tlhapisang, be fully reinstated whilst the second respondent, Uariaua be paid his full salaries for the period of his absence from the BDF following his discharge.

It would appear however that the BDF commander this afternoon, at around 3pm, after the warrant of arrest had been issued, signed confirmations for the two to be reinstated.

One of the letters dated December 16 2016 reads, “Reinstatement of Lieutenant Thabang E Tlhapisang-Please be informed that in line with the court order passed by Dr Justice Z Kebonang on the 18 November 2016, your client is hereby reinstated with immediate effect. You are advised to inform her to report to Botswana Defence Force headquarters on the 19 December 2016 for processing of her reinstatement.”

Private Uariaua is also expected to resume duty this coming Monday. The case continues.