BCPYL against slashing of students’ allowance

Botswana Congress Party Youth League (BCPYL) Tumiso Rakgare says his party has taken a decision to embark on a robust campaign to mobilise students and fight against the reduction of their allowance.

Of late there have been talks of an impending slash of tertiary students’ living allowances by government which the education ministry has since denied.

Addressing the media this week, Rakgare said what the youth league wants is freedom for the students in their education. He said they cannot ignore the allegations that allowance is going to be cut or stopped at all.

“There is rumour that Botswana Democratic Party government want to cut allowance because they believe parents should also take part in their children’s education. We are not surprised. They have been voted into power and this how they thank you. It hurts because there is lack of employment and most of the parents do not have jobs. It is very expensive to survive in Gaborone, starting with public transport and accommodation and you would expect the government to consider these factors,” said Rakgare.

On another issue Rakgare said they have been observing that the BDP is now interfering in private media houses.

He gave an example of the expulsion of Gabz FM presenter Reginald Richardson and his producer Keikantse Shumba.

Rakgare said this started early this year when management asked the duo not to discuss politics twice or more in a week.

“They were ordered to submit topics to be discussed to the programmes manager and the CEO and we know the pressure was from the ruling party. We want to make it clear that we are against opposition leaders who are saying we must boycott Gabz FM. That is irresponsible. Remember they gave us an opportunity to debate on their station during elections campaign. We cannot afford to lose a platform like that one because already we are under siege as opposition,” said Rakgare.

Responding to the allowance allegations Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology Public Relations Officer Silas Sehularo denied the rumour.

He said they do not know where the rumour is coming from.