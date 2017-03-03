Banking on conservation

Banks urged to finance environmentally sustainable projects

Financial institutions in Botswana have been called upon to be on the forefront of conserving the environment by funding projects which have been given an Environment Impact Assessment clearance.

Chief Natural Resources officer in the Department of Environmental Affairs, Thaloganyo Toteng Busang, told developers and banks in Francistown, to use Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) as an economic tool to determine the viability of a project.

“This is a predictive process to assist decision makers to be aware of the impact of projects before implementation to see if the project is viable and sustainable in terms of environmental preservation,” Busang pointed out.

He said there are projects around the country that turned out not viable because the EIA was not carried out.

“These are projects which were built on the wrong type of soils, and they ended up cracking or having all sorts of architectural defects,” Busang highlighted and added that an EIA is essential as anomalies are picked before project implementation.

Busang further said projects which start off without an EIA, end up facing major costs and time implications.

“When we come in and find out that a project is in progress without an EIA, we immediately halt operations until the developer has complied and also penalize the owner of the project,” continued Busang.

The Chief Natural Resources officer urged developers not to view an EIA as an impediment to development, but rather an aid for development which is friendly to the environment.

“Although our economy is profit driven, we need to be cognizant of the fact that the environment is key. Destroying the environment will ultimately affect production,” he said.

By degrading the environment, Busang said, a lot is lost.

He cited examples around the country where the soil, water and air pollution is irreversible just because extra precautions were not taken.