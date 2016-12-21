High Court postpones Nkomazana’s bail hearing

Bhekizwe Nkomazana, a gardener accused of fleecing his late employer’s estate of P3.9million, this morning had his bail application postponed to Friday by a Gaborone High Court.

Just a week after Extension II Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube denied him bail, Nkomazana filed an urgent bail application before Justice Mothobi of the Gaborone High Court in a desperate move to seek freedom ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The matter was however moved to December 30th for further argument as Justice Mothobi said also he needed to go through the case documents.

Meanwhile Nkomazana and six other suspects recently appeared before the Extension II Magistrates court charged with various crimes related to looting the late Solomon Tlhapane’s estate.

The six other suspects are Sharon Lompehu (Nkomazana’s girlfriend) Jerico Murima, Pula Joseph, Onthusite Seoke, Levy Mosweu, Keothupile Aobakwe Keothupile (Civil and National Registration officers) and Daniel Gasefiwe, a Transport Registration and Licensing Officer.

Police Investigations into Tlhapane’s death began after the old man’s body was found lying at a local mortuary five months after his death.

He was buried last month amid scenes of grief and shock at how a father could die and lie in a mortuary for so long without his two daughters who lived in the US and South Africa’s knowledge.

Lompehu, the court heard masqueraded as Tlhapane’s daughter with power of attorney and acting jointly with Nkomazana fraudulently sold the old man’s house in Gaborone and a farm in Oodi.

An illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe, Nkomazana has been charged with corruption, theft, entering Botswana through ungazetted point, forgery of title deed, obtaining by false pretences and giving false information.

Court documents have further indicated that Nkomazana, acting in cahoots with Murima and Joseph, bribed Seoke, Mosweu and Keothupile with P12 000 for them to issue a Botswana birth certificate, Omang and Passport to Nkomazana using the names of Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Meanwhile Gasefiwe is charged with official corruption for allegedly receiving P3 500 from Nkomazana to unlawfully issue a Botswana Driving Licence to Nkomazana using the names, Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Magistrate Ntobizodwa Ncube granted six accused persons bail and remanded the chief suspect, Nkomazana in jail.

State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Tlotlang Balatlhwa said that in three weeks time they would be done with the investigations and the matter would be handed over to Department of Public Prosecutions for assessment so that trial could begin.

When asked why it took the family five months to find out about their father’s death, Tlhapane’s daughter, Itumeleng Tlhapane, said she was not at liberty to divulge any information to the press to avoid jeopardising police investigations.

“I did not even have time to mourn my father because there are lots of speculations and questions that need answers. I will talk to the press when the right time comes,” she said.

Commenting on betrayal by a gardener they treated as a brother, she said, “He had worked for us for more than 20 years and we treated him like one of us. He was recommended by our maid and we trusted him entirely.”

Nkomazana is expected back before Magistrate Ncube on December 30th while others will mention on January 23rd, 2017.