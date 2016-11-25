Ba Isago sells 50% stake to Curro Holdings

Ba Isago University this week announced a strategic equity partnership with South African company Curro Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

The 50% acquisition by Curro Holdings, according to a press statement released this week, will offer additional expansion opportunities for the university.

“ Ba Isago University strategic intent is to gradually expand to grow its student base from today’s 3100 to 8800 students by 2021. Ba Isago remains resolutely committed to providing quality tertiary education to meet the human resources needs of Botswana, the SADC region and beyond,” the statement reads in part.

Curro Holdings is a South African company listed in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Currently the company has 110 schools and more than 42,000 learners in South Africa and a further 1,500 students in Namibia, in a school that they acquired in 2015.

The Group includes independent schools such as Curro, Curro Academy, Meridian, Select Schools and Curro Castles (Pre-Schools).

The company also owns the Embury Institute of Higher Learning through which the transaction with Ba Isago university is being facilitated.

The investment in Ba Isago will be Embury’s first venture outside South Africa and the Curro Holdings investment is expected to strengthen Ba Isago’s ability and vision to be a leading private tertiary education provider in the region.