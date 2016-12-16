Axe-wielding toy-boy attacks sugar mummy

It is feared that a 40-year-old lady could have suffered serious brain-damage following a frenzied axe attack perpetrated on her by her live-in boyfriend in the wee hours of last Wednesday morning in Francistown.

The victim is said to have miraculously survived the axe attack which allegedly occurred at Francistown’s Block 2 location.

Superintended Neo Serumola of Kutlwano Police Station confirmed the incident and said the victim is recovering at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital.

“A 34-year-old suspect is currently assisting the Police with information in the ongoing investigations as we try to get to the bottom of the matter,” said Serumola.

He said the names of the suspect are still withheld by the police because he is yet to appear before a judicial officer but is in the hands of the police.

According Serumola, the police are closely monitoring the victim before preferring charges against the suspect.

Although he could not confirm public talk that the two had been fighting over sex, the police boss said the suspect and the victim had a heated argument just before going to bed.

“I cannot confirm nor deny suggestions that they were fighting over sex,” said Serumola, adding that preliminary investigations into the matter have suggested that the suspect and victim had a heated argument just before retiring to bed.

Scores of terrified members of the community expressed concern at the rate at which males are still believing that women are duty-bound to provide sexual gratification to their men or boyfriend despite their feelings.

“It is worrying that the incident happened when the country was observing the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence alongside the rest of the globe,” said Tendani Mudongo of the same location.

For his part, Philip Matante West ward councilor Biki Mbulawa said it is worrisome that men are still subjecting their female partners to physical counsel in situations where the two lovers are at disagreements.