Arafat says I do

Controversial Councillor, Arafat Khan, is said to be finalising preparations for his wedding which is scheduled for next month.

Shaya has been informed that the Borakalalo ward councillor will soon tie the knot to his sweetheart only known as Debbie.

The woman who works for one of the commercial banks hails from Sefophe.

Though he is cagey with details, Arafat has of late been posting pictures of himself with his bride to be on social media.

We wish you all the best and hope that the marriage will wear out the ‘controversy’ title that you are associated with.

As usual I will be waiting for the VVIP invitation, I don’t want to miss anything.