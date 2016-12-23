Apollo wanted out

Word on the streets is that some haters have tried to get one of the country’s best rappers Apollo removed from the Rick Ross show line-up.

Apparently there are some youngsters who feel ‘The Mayor’ has been too quiet and does not deserve to share the stage with one of America’s most recognisable rappers.

Though their attempts were in vain, Shaya understands that there’s a group of young rappers who even today are trying to sow seeds of doubts in the promoter’s head.

Funny thing is Apollo was one of the first names on the list the moment Ross’s gig was confirmed.

Shaya couldn’t agree more; Apollo is one of the most talented rappers in the country and thoroughly deserves the chance to share the stage with one of the best in the game.

You young rappers need to back off and buy tickets to the show.

Rick Ross and Apollo are in the house – it’s gonna be epic!