He is undoubtedly one of the most professional artist this side of Dibete.

Bonno Ngaka aka Colastraw Da Icon had a wonderful 2016.

After setting up his office with a full-time staff, Colastraw separated himself from the boys.

He is no longer just a DJ, he is a businessman who has rent and staff to pay.

With the recent introduction of Girls on Decks crew and the release of his recent single, it looks like DJ Colastraw is set for yet another fruitful year.