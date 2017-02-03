Andy’s last bow

Outgoing BDP Youth Chairperson calls for clean campaign ahead of Tsabong Congress

On the 9th February over 700 delegates will descend on Tsabong for the Botswana Democratic Party Youth League Elective Congress.

President Ian Khama will officially open the congress and amongst the invited guests are delegations from SADC’s ruling parties including African National Congress and Zanu PF.

It is at this congress that the current BDP Youth Wing Chairperson, Andy Boatile will make his final speech as a youth leader to pave way for a new committee which will take BDP’s youth to the 2019 General Elections.

Boatile made a decision not to seek a third term in office and in this interview he shares his successes, frustrations and future plans with Voice Reporter Kabelo Dipholo.

Q. Young BDP cadres are going for an elective congress next Saturday in Tsabong, how are the preparations going?

A. Everything has been taken care of.

Preparations are at an advanced stage and those vying for positions have been canvasing for support from their fellow democrats, and on the 10th of February BDP youth will vote in a new committee.

Q. You decided not to defend your position this time. Why didn’t you seek a third term as the BDPYL Chairperson?

A. I’m of the view that BDP has a pool of young people who are capable of assuming leadership roles and help move Botswana forward.

I was voted in aged 28 in 2012 and successfully defended my position in 2015 to become the first BDP youth leader to do so.

I feel I have run my race and its now time to move on to other things.

Q. In your five years at the helm, what would you say has been your biggest achievement?

A. When I got into office I set out two targets. I wanted to empower young people politically and economically.

My first target was achieved in my first term in office.

I successfully lobbied for the number of youth councillors to be increased from 25 to 43 and also managed to increase the number of voted youth councillors from 46 to 93.

It was also during my tenure that the first National Youth Council was introduced where we met as BDP youth to discuss issues affecting us.

We introduced regional youth pitso, regional youth rallies and held political empowerment workshops.

Today with have more than 50 young people as Branch Chairpersons and Regional Committee members.

I have no doubt in my mind that my committee has done a lot to empower our young people politically.

Q. Economically…..?

A. Once again we introduced economic workshops and from these about 500 young people were funded to start businesses and from all these, 460 of the businesses are doing well.

I personally went around the country to check on some of the projects funded.

Q. Was this funding exclusive to BDP youth?

A. Not really, although these economic workshops were for the BDP youth, they were open to everyone.

At this workshops we didn’t just talk BDP. We discussed government programmes and how young people can access them.

It was up to young people to come forward and claim what is theirs.

Government youth programmes were not designed for BDP only but for all people, but they have to show interest.

It is also a pity because opposition parties never want to share these programmes with their young people and a lot of opposition youths are in the dark about youth funding.

You have to understand that when I lobby at party level it benefits BDP youth and when I lobby at government level its for every young Motswana.

I meet with the Minister of Youth and Sports once every month, we work together on a number of issues affecting young people.

We started a programme whose only aim is to give young people exposure by taking them for training courses in countries such as China and South Africa.

So far 37 constituencies have benefited from this programme.

Q. What are some of the challenges you faced during your tenure?

A. The biggest challenge was lack of resources.

There’s misconception that being a youth league of the ruling party we have money in abundance.

Since I took office in 2012 we were told to fund our own activities and getting sponsors was not easy.

Another challenge was coming from young people who expected us to be militant and to challenge our party leadership.

We are not like opposition youth leagues who claim to be autonomous.

Both the Youth League and the Women’s Wing may have a position internally but when we go out there party position takes precedence.

Q. Being a BDPYL Chairperson meant working closely with President Ian Khama.

A. What kind of a person is President Khama?

I consider him my mentor. He groomed me and helped me to become the man I am today. Contrary to popular belief President Khama listens and is open to ideas.

He is a very strict and result oriented person and working closely with him has helped me to mature and become a more responsible person ready to take up even more challenging responsibilities.

He is a very considerate person and he is the one who personally nominated me to be a specially elected councillor and I took that very seriously.

Q. Your days as Youth Chairperson are over.

A. What is next for Andy Boatile?

I’m currently deployed as a specially elected councillor in Francistown and my task is to continue advocating for young people in the second city and Botswana in general.

I’ll always be available to work for the party in any capacity whenever they need me and I’m willing to serve even as an ordinary member.

Q. Your name has consistently been linked with Francistown South. Are you among the many eyeing Wynter Mmolotsi’s constituency?

A. I have shown interest before and perhaps that is why my name is regularly being mentioned.

However as you may be aware, it is against party policy for one to declare their interest publicly before a go ahead is given from Tsholetsa House.

Currently I’m still weighing my options and consulting with my family and when the right time comes I’ll announce my next move.