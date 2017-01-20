Amantle Brown on recovery path

After missing out on a few December events she was booked for and being hospitalized after collapsing, Amantle Brown is now on the road to recovery and looking forward to another great year.

The songstress collapsed in the wee hours of Christmas Day after performing at Kanye’s inaugural KY festive bash held at Motse Lodge.

It is still not known what could have led to her collapsing and subsequent hospitalisation but she has since been discharged and is recovering well.

Reached for a comment, the singer, who shot to fame through the talent search show My Star confirmed to the Voice the life threatening ordeal.

She said she is currently slowly recovering from the nightmare.

“I basically sleep all day and record. I am not doing much at this point,” said the seemingly still shaken Brown.

The Yarona Fm Award (YAMAs) winner also hinted that she will release her second album later this year.

She also confirmed that the lead single of the upcoming album will be released sometime this month.

“I am very excited about the next single, it will be out this month,” said the songbird who declined to share the name of the single.

“I will tell you when the time comes,” she said.

Meanwhile, whilst many were shocked and rather disappointed with her non appearance at some of the festive gigs such as Mahalapye’s Home Coming Concert, The Voice is reliably informed that it was mainly because of breach of contract by the organizers of the events.