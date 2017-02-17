Alfredo Mos returns

The Kwambala Music Festival line-up is finally out, in fact the lineup was first flighted a fortnight ago.

After teasing revellers with the main act as Johnny Mokhali, the organisers have now put out a list of some of the country’s top performers for the inaugural show.

Interesting about the line-up is the return of one Alfredo Mos and Les Africa Sounds.

Arguably the first successful commercial artist in the country, Alfredo has not been active for some years and his guitar has been sorely missed.

The ‘Mama’ hit maker will play alongside other Kwasa kwasa legends in Franco and Jeff Matheatau at the Francistown old stadium.

This trio used to dominate the airwaves in the late 90s and the turn of the new millennium.

Seeing them perform on the same stage after so long will definitely add to the excitement on the night.