Affordable clothing for a living

Every day in Maun one will notice a setup of new stalls of second hand clothing and it is evident that it is a dog eats dog business as the niche has been so far saturated.

But at the heart of the Maun old mall there is an ambitious 39 year old woman from Serowe who reveals that she stands tall in this business as she was exposed to the pros and cons at a tender age by her now 62 years old mother.

Kgomotso Lawrence starts of by pointing out that the decision to go into this kind of business may look easy, but it needs hard work, patience, customer service skills and financial management skills.

She emphasises that many entrepreneurs in this industry are failing because of lack of the necessary skills, noting cautiously that there’s a fine line between success and failure.

“The biggest hindrance for us is hiking prices and aiming to make more profits. I price reasonably,” she explains, as she starts unpacking nicely made shirts with a wide smile.

“These shirts go for P20.00 and I can still make lots of profits but stinginess can make one triple my price, one of the reasons why my competitors’ clothes are not bought”.

Down memory lane, ten years back Lawrence recalls buying clothes from Gaborone and selling them in Francistown and its surroundings but when Chinese shops infiltrated the market she resorted to second hand clothes from South Africa and sold them in the central parts of Botswana where she cultivated loyal customers who still contact her.

Lawrence who now stays in Maun with her husband and kids reveals she continues to cultivate the spirit and she has lots of customers in and around Maun.

“I respect my customers and subscribe to the notion that ‘a customer is always right’”, she said with a grin.

However Lawrence proudly adds that she has made enough savings to start her own a cash loan, taxi business and also bought a truck that she uses to mobilise her business.

Lawrence reveals that she also recognises the disadvantaged by taking some of the clothes off her stock and donating them.

“I give back to the community and I think my business prospers because of this”, she said adding that her next projection is to open a clothing bale wholesale in Maun.