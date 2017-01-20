Abusive Minister’s brother

Shaya has been informed of a Minister’s brother who has been beating up his wife black and blue.

The abusive man is the brother to the most performing Minister (By Shaya’s standard) and we expect him to do better than this.

Word reaching Shaya is that on Sunday morning, he beat up his wife, who is also the daughter to a former Minister of Agriculture and left her in a pool of blood.

Though the lady managed to drag herself to a police station, nothing has been done and the culprit has been seen driving around in Tonota.

Shame on you man.