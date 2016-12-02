A season of giving

As the festive seasons draws nearer, many people are beginning to put together gifts to give away to their loved ones.

It is after all a season to give and share with others.

The commitment to put a smile on the faces of the special needs unit learners from Ithuteng Primary School was thus a welcome change to the usual for the learners and their teachers on Monday.

What started as a pledge to UNICEF 50 minutes for children saw various entities coming together to host a delectable party for the kids.

In April 2007, I heeded the call to extend a hand to the school by means of donations and cementing a close interaction with the learners.

It is against this backdrop that the relationship grew in leaps and bounds and where possible, I spend time with the learners and assist in exposing the unit’s needs to possible sponsors.

Ithuteng Primary School Special Education Unit provides special education and rehabilitation services to 85 learners with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The school, which is located in New Canada, Gaborone has 19 teachers who provide support and guidance to the learners whose ages range from four to 25 years.

It is my opinion that we all have a responsibility to play a positive role in our communities and bring about notable changes to those less fortunate.

Welcoming guests at the party which was held at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort, PeerMont Global Director, Clive Tavener spoke on the group’s intention to give back to society said; “Today is all about the kids as we pride ourselves in the responsibility to not only give those that can afford a unique experience our facilities provide but also take pride in making our facilities accessible to all. It is a responsibility we take seriously.”

He further went on to state their commitment to assist the school with the purchase of learning aid tools much needed by the school.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Head of Ithuteng Primary Special Unit Department; Mogakolodi Kealotswe, expressed the school’s community’s gratitude for the event.

“Though we strive to give the learners extensive experiences, this outing has been an eye opener for our young pupils and will certainly go a long way in igniting their passion to learn.”

For her part, the Senior Principal Officer in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Planning; Margaret Mokgachane expressed the importance of inclusion.

“Today a seed has been planted in these kids and the adults in attendance. There is need to find ways to engage with the children that promotes self love. It has been proven that children surrounded by love and exposed to conducive environments of learning, do a lot better than those starved of this.”

Encouraging the rest of the population to be a part of the campaign; Lillian Mocuminyane from UNICEF urged all to set aside 50 minutes of their time to engage in constructive activities with children.

As we look forward to the festive season, let us remember to be a beacon of light for others.

The event gave the learners an opportunity to showcase their talents as they sang and danced to the delight of their counterparts and others.

They were spoilt with activities by Chilu and Crew party planners that included games and face painting, jumping castle and goodie bags to take home as reminders of the day well spent.

The Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort had graciously sponsored the party, offering their venue for use, catering, jumping castle and provision of goodie bags.

The respected trade of event coordination was provided by Executive Catering who turned the Grand Palm Marquee into a Christmas haven with furniture and use of the rich Christmas colors.

Liberty Life Botswana donated stationary for the learners to encourage the children’s development in addition to the bottled water for the event whilst FT photography and 3D Entertainment captured the essence of the event through pictures and motion.

Funny man Paphani Masalila had the crowd in stitches with his jokes whilst Theo Mangadi of Motshelo Divas provided toys for prizes.

The event’s success could not have been without the continued support of friends in the media including Botswana Television, The Voice Newspaper and Gabz fm.

As we ready ourselves for year end, may we all take the time to give what we can to others in the spirit of Botho.

I am truly grateful to all the entities that assisted in hosting the bright learners of Ithuteng Primary School Special Unit.

Le kamoso Bagaetsho!!!!