“Horseback riding has been seen to improve balance and boost confidence and it could be helpful to a lot of people, especially young learners,” shares Dr Heiner Knab, founder and manager of Notwane Equestrian Centre.

Located along Lobatse road, the centre is nestled on a tranquil, half-hectare (5, 000 square metres) property and offers a haven for horses, horse lovers and riders alike.

The centre includes 10 stables fully equipped with changing rooms and saddle storerooms, guesthouses, a cosy café as well as ample space for pasture.

“I have 30 learners from Legae Primary School currently training with us,” reveals the German doctor, adding that he strongly believes funding should be invested in developing horse riding as a sport in Botswana.

Knab plans to sponsor one learner every year with training, a horse and travelling to competitions – an undertaking that will cost upwards of P15 000.

With the sponsorship program, he intends to groom and develop riders who will compete both locally and internationally.

“We are currently working towards getting advertising around the track. Every advertiser’s fee will go towards sponsoring a child,” he explains, adding that the money will go directly into the child’s account and not to the centre.

Speaking to Voice Sport, one of the parents who had brought her daughter for training said having an equestrian centre in the vicinity of Gaborone meant her daughter would be able to train frequently.

“Horse riding vacations done in Europe and other places where horse riding is mainstream are slowly becoming a more realistic option in Botswana,” she said.

Horseback riding is fast becoming a tourist attraction across the country and Notwane Equestrian Centre is positioning itself as one of the stables to look out for around the capital city.