999 signs Lecco

South Africa’s 999 music stable owned by kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate have signed local artist Lecco Kenosi.

Lecco has released an album under the stable called Carol and it is already being felt in the local airwaves together with a video that has become a regular feature on Channel O.

The album will be launched on the 1st April at Botswana Craft, Gaborone and all 999 artists are expected to grace the event.

At last week’s ceremony, the stable manager Monde Pellem, said the signing of local artists was also a way of giving back to the Botswana music industry.

He said for the past 22 years of their existence 999 has produced the best artists in the industry and added that he had no doubt that Lecco was destined to grow with the stable.

“We are still dominating the industry, producing good music and Lecco is in the right stable. We want to see him growing to the next level even more than those who we have developed before. He will be our link between South Africa and Botswana in the music industry,” said Pellem.

Lecco said the 999 stable has given him all the necessary support and platform. He said this will be his third album and that being part of 999 has helped him to penetrate the South African market.

Lecco encouraged other artists to grow their music by making similar collaborations in order to take the local music industry to greater heights.

“It took me three months working on this album and in some of the songs I have featured Ishmael and Mafokate. I am proud to be the first Botswana artist to be signed under 999 and it shows I am doing something right,” said Lecco.

One of the 999 artists Chomee, real name Thulisile Madihlaba said she was proud of Lecco and asked Batswana to support him in order for him to be the brand they want him to be.

The Sikalekhekhe hit maker said sometimes going into a partnership is not just about financial gains and that Mafokate’s aim was to unearth talent.