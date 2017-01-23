Kgosi Kgafela supports my decision to join BDP- Mmusi

Kgosi Kgafela II’s younger brother Mmusi Kgafela says the Bakgatla Paramount Chief has supported his decision to join the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Kgafela made the claims on Sunday at a BDP rally in Rasesa where he stole the shine from Daniel Bolokwe, a councillor who was being launched by becoming a hot topic of discussion after officially announcing his decision to participate in active politics under the BDP ticket.

Delivering his maiden speech as a BDP member, Kgafela said that he wished to affirm that his brother, Kgosi Kgafela Kgafela and the royal family fully supported his decision.

“My membership has not caused tension within the royal family; I read in one of the newspapers that there is tension, but no, there is no such thing,” he said.

“Here in Kgatleng, we support each other, we respect democracy, and if one wishes to join a party of their choice the family does not discriminate against your wishes,” he said.

It however remains to be seen how this recent move would play out after the family’s much publicized row with Government in the past, prompting the embattled tribal leader to relocate to South Africa in 2012 following protracted differences with government over flogging of tribesmen.

Another hot topic of the day involved speculations on whether Kgafela was roped to replace Minister of basic Education, Unity Dow in the next elections.

When The Voice reporter approached Kgafela after the rally, he refused to discuss the issue except to say, “We believe in Democracy. If the BDP wants me to stand in the coming elections and they believe in my capabilities, I cannot refuse.”

A tight-lipped source within the BDP at the rally however claimed that it was indeed the party’s plan to replace Dow with Kgafela.

Dow has allegedly told the party leadership that she will not be running for office in the next elections, the source further revealed.

Present to welcome Mmusi into the party was the BDP’s Chairman and Vice President, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Kgosi Kgafela could not be reached for a comment at the time of going for press.