2016 Global Democracy Index

BOTSWANA RANKED 27 OUT OF THE 167 COUNTRIES

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2015 Global Democracy Index (GDI) of 167 countries. In its latest GDI, Botswana was ranked 27th in the world with a score of 7.87.

This year’s score places Botswana just below Japan (7.99) USA (7.98) and France (7.92) and above 15 European Union member state.

This year’s GDI ranking is, moreover, consistent with the upward trend enjoyed by Botswana since 2008 when the country was ranked 39 in the world with a score of 7.47.

The Democracy Index further breaks down the overall state of each country’s governance according various categories, with Botswana continuing to obtain near perfect scores for Electoral Process and Pluralism (9.17) and Civil Liberties (9.41).